“I can guarantee…” – Fabrizio Romano denies claims about Man United & Newcastle transfer saga

Eddie Howe, Ruben Amorim, and Fabrizio Romano (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Fabrizio Romano has spoken out to clarify a detail in the Benjamin Sesko transfer saga as he has now chosen Manchester United over Newcastle.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano confirmed that Sesko has said yes to Man Utd as a deal edges closer to completion.

This is in line with what the Athletic have also reported, as Sesko looks to be closing in on a move to Old Trafford.

Interestingly, however, it seems Romano was keen to stress that, despite what some reporters and outlets were claiming in recent days, Sesko never said yes to Newcastle.

The Magpies may have been keen to land the 22-year-old, but that doesn’t mean he was necessarily prepared to go there while he waited to see how things played out with United…

Benjamin Sesko never said yes to Newcastle, according to Fabrizio Romano

“Benjamin Sesko has reached an agreement with Manchester United on personal terms,” Romano said.

“So, despite all the reports that we had in the recent days – and I really respect all the reports – but many of you send me and ask me ‘but this is true this is true?’

“On Saturday someone said that was done to Newcastle. Then in the recent days someone said that he agreed the terms with Newcastle. Someone said he’s ready to say yes to Newcastle. I can guarantee to you that Benjamin Sesko never gave any green light to any other club this summer.

“So the only case where Benjamin Sesko says ‘okay this contract is okay, this agreement is done’ is with Manchester United – full stop.

“So Manchester United reach an agreement with Benjamin and with his agent after talks on Tuesday – very, very positive – and then this morning, Wednesday morning, after being sent the final draft they got the final green light in paper also.

“So contract until June 2030 for Benjamin Sesko.”

Can Sesko sort out Man Utd’s problems up front?

Benjamin Sesko (all comps) Games Goals 2023/24 42 18 2024/25 45 21

Sesko hasn’t exactly been the most prolific striker in Europe in recent times, though he’s still young and has shown plenty of potential.

United have so far focused on signing proven Premier League players this summer, having brought in Bryan Mbeumo from Brentford and Matheus Cunha from Wolves.

Sesko could complete a new-look front three, but he’s more of a long-term project than those two players, who will perhaps more be expected to come in and hit the ground running straight away.

Ruben Amorim will have to hope Sesko can also adapt quickly as this team will surely be under big pressure after such a dire 2024/25 campaign, when the club finished 15th in the Premier League table and lost the Europa League final.