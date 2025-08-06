Report: Champions League finalist offered to Leeds United

(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Leeds United realise that their squad is not ready to participate in the Premier League next season.

Having suffered relegation the last time, they know that for a Championship to be competitive in the Premier League, you need squad depth which is clearly missing at Elland Road at the moment.

Manager Daniel Farke is currently focusing on making attacking signings this summer, particularly a striker and an attacking midfielder.

Their summer transfer business so far has focused on making defensive and midfield signings but now they are ready to revamp their attack.

Farke is looking for a striker who can lead his team’s attack as they prepare for a challenging season in the top flight of England.

Leeds United offered chance to sign Mehdi Taremi

The newly promoted side have reportedly been offered the chance to sign a striker who took part in the Champions League final this year.

Inter Milan are actively reshaping their attacking department ahead of the 2025/26 campaign, and veteran striker Mehdi Taremi could be one of the names heading out the door.

With the club already scouring the market for fresh attacking talent, Taremi’s future at San Siro appears uncertain, and it seems suitors from England have already taken notice.

Leeds United are among the clubs being linked with the experienced Iranian international.

According to journalist Graeme Bailey, intermediaries have put Taremi’s name forward to the Yorkshire outfit as a possible summer addition.

“Leeds have been offered the chance to sign Mehdi Taremi from Inter Milan, and it’s not one they’re totally discounting”, Bailey told TBR Football.

“He’s a high-calibre player and he’s available. Inter want to move him on because then they can have another go at signing Rasmus Hojlund from Manchester United.

“So in an odd way, Leeds could actually help their rivals out.

“I do think there’s interest in Taremi, they know he’s a good striker, and they’ll have advice from Red Bull. Leeds have one of the best scouting networks in the world available to them now.”

Daniel Farke needs a younger, more consistent striker

Signing an experienced attacker like Taremi would be sensible business from Leeds but considering the attacker is 33-years-old and clearly past his best, they need a younger and more athletic option in attack as well.

Taremi is someone who could be used as a back-up option, not as a starting striker for a club who is looking to make their mark in the Premier League.

