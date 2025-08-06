“Determined to leave” – Chelsea have “done a lot of work” on transfer of want-away £70m star

Alejandro Garnacho in action for Man Utd (Photo by Vasile Mihai-Antonio/Getty Images)

Chelsea have reportedly done a lot of work on the potential transfer of Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho.

The Argentina international wants out of Old Trafford and looks likely to leave, with Chelsea long linked as suitors of his.

Man Utd surely won’t want to let Garnacho leave on the cheap, however, with the Independent previously reporting that the 21-year-old could cost interested clubs as much as £70m.

The latest from TBR Football is that Chelsea are among Garnacho’s main suitors, and have done a lot of work on the potential deal.

Garnacho’s preference is to stay in the Premier League, with Tottenham and Aston Villa also mentioned as options for him.

Should Alejandro Garnacho leave Man United for Chelsea?

Garnacho would possibly struggle for regular playing time at Chelsea, where there is a huge amount of competition for places in attack.

The Blues already have Cole Palmer and Pedro Neto in that department, as well as new signings Jamie Gittens and Estevao Willian.

Still, the likes of Jadon Sancho, Joao Felix and Noni Madueke have all left this summer, so perhaps Enzo Maresca would find room for Garnacho.

CFC could also be a good destination for a talented young player who’s lost his way slightly at United.

Garnacho can still turn his career around

It’s fair to say that a lot of very talented players have struggled at MUFC in recent times, so Garnacho might do well to try reviving his career at Stamford Bridge.

It’s not easy to flourish in this difficult environment at Old Trafford, and a prospect like Garnacho might do well at a club that’s got a bit more of a settled project at the moment.

The west London giants are also focusing a lot on developing top young talents, so that could give Garnacho some confidence that he’ll get a decent amount of opportunities to impress.