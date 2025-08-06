Juanlu Sanchez of Sevilla FC battles for possession with Alvaro Garcia of Rayo Vallecano. (Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images)

Crystal Palace are interested in signing the Sevilla defender Juanlu Sanchez this summer.

According to a report from Fichajes, the 21-year-old is a target for Everton as well, and they have already initiated contact regarding a summer move. They will face competition from the Eagles, who are now preparing a bid for the defender.

The report adds that Sevilla are worried about losing the player. Meanwhile, Wolves are keen on Sanchez as well.

Everton keen on Sanchez

Sanchez has been outstanding for Sevilla, and there is no doubt that he would be a quality acquisition for the two Premier League clubs. Everton need to find a quality long-term alternative for Seamus Coleman, and Crystal Palace are looking to add more depth in that area of the pitch.

The report claims that an offer of around €20 million could be the starting point in negotiations. It remains to be seen how the situation develops. The opportunity to move to the Premier League could be exciting for the young defender. Regular football in England could help him improve further and fulfil his potential.

Crystal Palace could use Juanlu Sanchez

Crystal Palace have secured European football for the upcoming campaign after winning the FA Cup last season, and that gives them an edge over Everton in the transfer race. It will be interesting to see if they come forward with a lucrative proposal to sign the player. They looked vulnerable at the back last season, and they need to improve in that area of the pitch. Sanchez will help them tighten up defensively, and he will contribute in the attack as well.

He is young enough to improve further, and he could develop into a key player for the club. The 21-year-old is capable of operating as a right-sided winger as well. His versatility will be an added bonus.

If Crystal Palace or Everton manage to sign the player for €20 million, it could prove to be a solid investment for the future. The defender has the qualities to justify the outlay in the long run. Sanchez was linked with Liverpool last year.