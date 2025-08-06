Arne Slot claps during Liverpool's friendly vs Athletic Bilbao (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool are among the clubs showing an interest in the potential transfer of Juventus central midfielder Douglas Luiz this summer.

The Brazil international is available for €40m this summer, just a year after joining Juve from Aston Villa, and he could now be set to return to the Premier League.

Sources familiar with the situation have informed CaughtOffside that Nottingham Forest are leading the race for Luiz’s signature, though nothing has been agreed for the moment.

Liverpool are also lurking in the background, while others like Tottenham, Everton, Leeds United and West Ham United are also keeping an eye on the situation.

Where next for Douglas Luiz after difficult Juventus spell?

Luiz was always a top performer for Villa during his time at the club, so it’s slightly surprising that his time with Juventus has proven so difficult.

The 27-year-old could still be a fine signing for a number of top English clubs, and it seems there is some indication that that would be the player’s preference.

Sources have confirmed to CaughtOffside that Luiz and his representatives have turned down interest from Fenerbahce, with the former Villa man seemingly not keen on a move to Turkey at this stage of his career.

Could Luiz be worth the gamble for Liverpool?

Liverpool have already had a busy summer and don’t exactly look in desperate need of more midfielders.

Arne Slot already has the likes of Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister, Curtis Jones and Wataru Endo to choose from in that area of the pitch.

Still, Luiz might be a good option to add depth if they can get his price tag down, as €40m is a lot to pay for a squad player.

Tottenham might also do well to bring in Luiz, though they’ve just signed Joao Palhinha on loan, so don’t look like they desperately need more options in that position either.