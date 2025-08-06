Report: Arsenal expected to bid imminently for €60m attacker transfer

Eberechi Eze and the Arsenal FC logo (Photo by Bryn Lennon, Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Arsenal are reportedly expected to launch a transfer bid for Crystal Palace attacking midfielder Eberechi Eze imminently.

The Gunners are currently focusing on the sale of Fabio Vieira to Stuttgart, but could then use the money from that deal to help push through a deal for Eze, according to Football Transfers.

Eze has been a star player for Palace, so surely won’t come cheap, but it seems Arsenal remain determined to try getting a deal done for the England international.

This could mean Arsenal have to pay as much as €60m for Eze, according to Football Transfers, though they add that Vieira could leave for a fee in the region of €20m.

Eberechi Eze the missing link for Arsenal?

Eze arguably looks like the final piece of the jigsaw for this Arsenal side, as they look to finish the summer on a high.

The north London giants have so far made quite a statement by bringing in Viktor Gyokeres and Martin Zubimendi, while others such as Noni Madueke, Christian Norgaard and Cristhian Mosquera also look like smart additions to bolster their squad.

Eze, however, would bring something a bit different, giving Mikel Arteta a player with a bit more of an X-factor, who can play centrally or out wide.

The 27-year-old could therefore be important to give Arsenal an upgrade on the likes of Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard, and perhaps even an alternative to Martin Odegaard in the middle.

Arsenal still struggling to sell players

Arsenal still seem to have a bit of a weakness when it comes to making good money from player sales.

Chelsea have done really well to get big money for players like Madueke and Joao Felix this summer, while Liverpool can also expect a lot of funds from cashing in on Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez (as per the Athletic).

Arsenal, however, have not yet been able to offload unwanted players like Vieira, or perhaps others like Trossard and Jakub Kiwior.

As per Transfermarkt, their record sale is still Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to Liverpool for €38m in the summer of 2017.