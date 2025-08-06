Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta talks to media during the post match press conference. (Photo by Yu Chun Christopher Wong/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

Eberechi Eze has been linked with a move away from Crystal Palace for several weeks, and clubs like Arsenal and Tottenham are keen on him.

According to Ben Jacobs, Tottenham are keeping tabs on the 27-year-old, but they are yet to make a move for him. On the other hand, the player has his heart set on a move to Arsenal. It will be interesting to see if the Gunners can get the deal done.

Eze keen on Arsenal transfer

Jacobs said: “Yeah, I think Eberechi Eze does, to an extent, have his heart set on Arsenal. Players don’t always get their number one destination, but the point here is that Tottenham sources have said for about three weeks they’re not moving on Eze, but they appreciate him.”

Arsenal and Spurs need Eberechi Eze

It is no secret that they need more quality and depth on the flanks, and the 27-year-old would be the ideal acquisition. He can operate on the left side of their attack, and he will help create chances for his teammates. He will score goals for them as well.

Gabriel Martinelli was quite underwhelming last season, and Arsenal need more depth in that area of the pitch. Similarly, Tottenham need to replace Son Heung-min, who is heading to the MLS. Eze would improve both teams substantially.

Eze scored 14 goals last season and picked up 11 assists. His numbers are likely to improve when he is playing in a better team alongside quality players. The move to Arsenal could be the ideal natural progression for him. He has proven himself with Palace, and this is the right time for him to try a new challenge and join a bigger club.

Arsenal will be able to provide him with the platform to fight for trophies and compete in the UEFA Champions League. It will be interesting to see if the two clubs can work out an agreement in the coming weeks.