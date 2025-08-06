Euro giants involved in talks with ‘exceptional’ Liverpool star for surprise move

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

RB Leipzig are actively exploring a summer swoop for Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliott, as the Bundesliga side line up potential alternatives to Chelsea-bound Xavi Simons.

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, Leipzig have opened preliminary talks with Elliott’s camp, identifying the English midfielder as a player who could fit into their attacking system.

Leipzig had originally hoped to retain Simons for another season after his impressive campaign.

However, with Chelsea now leading the race for the Dutchman’s signature, the German club is moving quickly to assess other creative midfielders.

RB Leipzig want Liverpool star Harvey Elliott

Elliott, who has impressed at Liverpool with his versatility, has emerged as a leading candidate.

At this stage, discussions are primarily taking place on the player side. Leipzig are yet to enter advanced negotiations with Liverpool, but their growing interest is seen as a signal of intent.

The German outfit is known for spotting emerging talents and offering them consistent first-team football, something that could appeal to Elliott, who, despite his growth at Anfield, has faced stiff competition for regular starts at Anfield.

With Liverpool undergoing rebuild under Arne Slot, Leipzig may feel now is the perfect time to tempt the Reds into a deal, be it a loan or permanent transfer.

Elliott wants more playing time

No official approach has been made to Liverpool yet but RB Leipzig’s interest is firm and progressing.

The young Liverpool midfielder has been linked with a move away from Anfield all summer due to his limited playing time at the Merseyside club. With new players arriving this summer, he has fallen further down the pecking order.

Former Reds manager Jurgen Klopp called Elliott an ‘exceptional’ talent.

