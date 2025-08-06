Fermin Lopez in action for Barcelona in a pre-season friendly (Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)

Chelsea are understood to be preparing a bid in the region of €60m for Barcelona midfielder Fermin Lopez, who is also on Manchester United’s radar.

Sources with close links to the agents industry have informed CaughtOffside that Chelsea are not done with their big summer spending yet, and that they have a strong interest in Fermin.

The talented 22-year-old contributed a total of eight goals and eight assists from midfield last season, and his fine form has also attracted other major interest.

Man United are big fans of the player, while sources were also able to confirm that he’s had interest from the Saudi Pro League, though he’s been quite firm in turning that down in order to stay in Europe.

Fermin Lopez to Chelsea or Man Utd could be one to watch

Fermin is not desperate to leave Barcelona, but the Catalan giants have well-documented financial problems, which could mean they’d have to consider a sale for the right price.

Chelsea seem prepared to pay big for the Spain international, with the Blues likely to try firming up their interest once they have completed the signing of Xavi Simons.

Sources close to Barca admitted their hierarchy are “split” on the prospect of letting Fermin go, with the overall feeling being that a “substantial” offer would be required.

CFC have made him a top target, but it remains to be seen if MUFC will also end up coming in with a concrete offer.

Chelsea continuing to invest in elite young talent

It’s been another busy summer at Stamford Bridge, with Chelsea once again showing their commitment to bringing in the best young players in world football.

Jamie Gittens, Liam Delap, Joao Pedro, Estevao Willian and Jorrel Hato have joined, and Fermin would be another good fit for the west Londoners’ philosophy.

Barcelona’s academy produces a lot of quality players like Fermin, and not all of them can establish themselves as first-team regulars due to there being so much competition in the squad at the Nou Camp.