“A lot of frustration” at Arsenal following transfer development at Chelsea

Enzo Maresca and Mikel Arteta (Photo by David Ramos, Yu Chun Christopher Wong/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

Arsenal have reportedly been left frustrated by the transfer deal taking talented young defender Jorrel Hato from Ajax to Chelsea.

The Gunners also had a long-standing interest in Hato, but it didn’t quite come off for them this summer as they had other priorities.

Still, despite this, there’s the view inside the Emirates Stadium that Hato has a big future in the game and there’s a sense of frustration that he’s gone to Chelsea, according to Graeme Bailey of TBR Football.

The Netherlands international can play left-back or centre-back, but Arsenal already have players like Riccardo Calafiori, Jurrien Timber and Jakub Kiwior who can play both positions, as well as Myles Lewis-Skelly as their likely first choice left-back.

Arsenal frustrated as Chelsea sign Jorrel Hato

Discussing the Hato saga, Bailey said: “It’s just one of those transfer situations that’s fallen the wrong way for Arsenal this time around.

“It felt right for Arsenal to go for someone like Zubimendi this summer for example, but with Hato, it’s just not landed for them.

“When it came to Arsenal signing Timber, they were on the right side of the coin, they weren’t favourites to get him but they pulled it off.

“But particularly with Zinchenko still around, it’s just how it’s landed, and they’ve missed out.

“I think Arsenal would have moved for Hato if they managed to offload Zinchenko, and there’s definitely a lot of frustration at the Emirates because they know what a talent Hato is.

“They fully expect him to go on and become a top-class European player.”

Jorrel Hato player profile – what can he offer to Chelsea?

Hato is versatile enough to play a few different roles for Chelsea, but he’s mostly seen as a left-back now.

Enzo Maresca already has Marc Cucurella in that position, so it won’t necessarily be easy for Hato to play regularly, but the 19-year-old is clearly seen as a huge talent.

Chelsea also have to rotate more this season as they’re back in the Champions League, so will need good depth all over the pitch.

Hato might also end up getting some games in central defence as he currently looks like an upgrade on unconvincing performers like Trevoh Chalobah, Tosin Adarabioyo and Benoit Badiashile, even if it’s not necessarily his best position.