Just In: Premier League club open talks with Man City over loan move for Grealish

Everton have entered discussions with Manchester City over a bold move to bring Jack Grealish to Goodison Park on a season-long loan deal, according to information from journalist David Ornstein.

The Toffees have initiated contact with City regarding the 29-year-old winger, who is no longer a part of manager Pep Guardiola’s plans at the Etihad Stadium.

Grealish, who joined the Cityzens from Aston Villa in a record-breaking £100 million deal, has had an up-and-down spell under Guardiola, delivering moments of brilliance, but struggling for consistency and regular starts in recent months.

Jack Grealish wants Man City exit for more playing time

With players having one eye on the World Cup next year and his England place under threat, a move away from the Etihad could provide Grealish the chance to reboot his career with more regular game time.

Everton believe they can offer him the platform to thrive again in the Premier League by making him a part of the rebuild under manager David Moyes.

While the talks are still in the early stages, sources suggest that the deal is a complicated one due to the financial implications involved. Grealish is on a significant wage package at City, and Everton would likely need assistance covering his salary.

There is currently no guarantee the deal will be completed, but both clubs are engaged in active discussions.

Everton face competition to sign Grealish

Man City, for their part, are open to considering the right move for the player if all parties can come to an agreement but the Premier League giants are also mindful of squad depth heading into another demanding season domestically and in Europe.

Whether Everton can pull off what would be one of the most high-profile loans in recent Premier League history remains to be seen but their interest in Grealish is serious.

Along with Everton, Tottenham have also been linked with a move for the England international.

