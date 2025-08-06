Official: Chelsea sale confirmed as player unveiled on club’s official website

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall walks onto the pitch for Chelsea at the Club World Cup (Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)

Chelsea have sold Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall to Everton in a permanent transfer deal, it has now been confirmed.

The Blues only signed Dewsbury-Hall from Leicester City a year ago, but he’s already sealed a departure from Stamford Bridge.

Everton have now announced the signing of Dewsbury-Hall on their official site, with the 26-year-old photographed in his new club’s shirt.

Fabrizio Romano also has further info on the deal, reporting that Everton have paid an initial £25m for Dewsbury-Hall, plus a further potential £4m in add-ons, which is pretty decent money for Chelsea to have banked for a player they didn’t need…

?? Official, exclusive story confirmed. Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall joins Everton on £25m plus £4m add-ons deal from Chelsea. pic.twitter.com/SeZwZliLQn — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 6, 2025

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall has joined Everton

Dewsbury-Hall will now look to continue his career at Everton after a mixed spell at Stamford Bridge.

The Englishman clearly has a lot of potential, which he showed during his time at Leicester City, and he looks like he could be a good fit for a club of Everton’s size.

Still, even if things didn’t quite go to plan for him at Chelsea, Dewsbury-Hall did a decent job when he did get on the pitch last season.

KDH scored five goals despite limited playing time, and helped himself to winners’ medals in the Europa Conference League and the Club World Cup.

Who else could leave Chelsea?

Dewsbury-Hall has gone, following other Chelsea sales such as Noni Madueke, Joao Felix and Kepa Arrizabalaga.

One imagines we’ll see more players leaving soon, with Ben Jacobs reporting that Nicolas Jackson to Newcastle United looks like one to watch…

Newcastle and Nicolas Jackson remains one to watch.?? https://t.co/uxXygcFHw9 — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) August 6, 2025

Others such as Christopher Nkunku, Ben Chilwell and Carney Chukwuemeka also surely don’t have futures with Chelsea.

New faces joining CFC this summer include Joao Pedro, Liam Delap, Estevao Willian, Jamie Gittens and Jorrel Hato.

Dewsbury-Hall played under Enzo Maresca at Leicester, but it’s perhaps not too surprising that he couldn’t become as important a player for the Italian tactician again at Chelsea.