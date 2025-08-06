Jamie Carragher fires warning to Liverpool over risky £150m transfer decision

Alexander Isak and Jamie Carragher
Alexander Isak and Jamie Carragher (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher is unconvinced that his former club should be splashing out as much as £150m on the transfer of Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak.

The Sweden international is one of the very finest centre-forwards in world football on his day, and most Reds fans would surely relish his arrival at Anfield.

However, Carragher believes the kind of money required to sign Isak seems over the top, with a £150m fee being the kind of money that should get you someone like Kylian Mbappe.

The pundit, speaking on The Overlap, also suggested he couldn’t see such a big signing happening when LFC had already spent big on bringing in Hugo Ekitike in that position this summer…

Jamie Carragher weighs in on Alexander Isak to Liverpool transfer saga

“I don’t want Liverpool to spend £150m on Isak,” Carragher said.

“There’s something about Liverpool buying another striker for £80m and he’s backup.”

He added: “It feels a bit messy from Liverpool, it doesn’t look really planned.”

Carragher added that £150m should be getting you someone of Mbappe’s calibre, and although Isak is world class, he’s surely not quite in that kind of elite bracket.

Could Liverpool have Isak and Ekitike in the same team?

Alexander Isak and Hugo Ekitike
Alexander Isak and Hugo Ekitike (Photo by George Wood, Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Ekitike was a prolific scorer for Eintracht Frankfurt last season and looks like he could be a fine signing for Liverpool.

The Frenchman can operate out wide if needed, but it’s not his best position, so LFC should probably stick to the plan of making him their main centre-forward.

Isak looks like a tempting opportunity, with Carragher noting that he’s somewhat thrown his toys out of the pram at Newcastle.

But that shouldn’t mean Liverpool throw their entire plan out of the window and spend huge sums of money on one player who isn’t even that urgently needed.

