Liverpool have been linked with a move for the Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi, and they could face competition from Newcastle United.

The 25-year-old central defender has been linked with a move away from the Eagles, and he wants to join a big club this summer. The opportunity to play for the Premier League champions could be quite exciting for him.

The player has entered the final year of his contract, and Crystal Palace are under pressure to sell him. They cannot afford to keep him at the club for the upcoming campaign and lose him on a free transfer next summer.

They will be hoping to recoup as much as possible for the defender and sell him in the coming weeks.

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, the defender’s asking price has now dropped to £40 million or less, and Liverpool could submit an offer for Guehi late in the window.

Liverpool could submit Marc Guehi offer

He said: “Marc Guehi is a player that Crystal Palace want to sell, and we know that Tottenham bid for him in January. Newcastle are going to be there this summer, potentially, and Liverpool could bid as well. And what’s happened is the price has gone from £50 million at the beginning of the window to £45 million in the middle of the window to £40 million or under now. I think suitors are going to come forward late in the window”.

Liverpool need someone like Guehi

Joe Gomez has struggled with persistent injury problems, and Ibrahima Konate could leave the club on a free transfer for next summer. Liverpool need to start planning for the future, and they need another reliable defender. Guehi has been excellent in the Premier League, and he has the qualities to improve Liverpool. It will be interesting to see if they can beat Newcastle to Guehi’s signature.

The Magpies looked quite vulnerable defensively last season, and they need a reliable partner for Sven Botman.