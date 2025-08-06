Arne Slot, Manager of Liverpool, looks on after the pre-season friendly. (Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)

Rodrygo Goes could be on his way out of Real Madrid this summer, and he has been linked with multiple English clubs.

Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly keen on the player. The 24-year-old could be sold this summer as Real Madrid look to raise funds.

No offers for Rodrygo Goes yet

According to Ben Jacobs, none of the English clubs have submitted an offer to sign the player yet, and it will be interesting to see how the situation develops. He has also revealed that the rumours of Liverpool being favourites to sign the player are just that.

He said: “We’re hearing a lot of Liverpool are moving. They’re the favourites. Tottenham have made a bid. They’re the front-runners. Chelsea are interested. But actually, those on the Rodrygo side haven’t held any talks with any of these clubs, and Real Madrid, as of now haven’t got a single bid from a single club.”

Liverpool need someone like Rodrygo

Liverpool could use the 24-year-old next season, and it will be interesting to see if they decide to make a move for him. They are closing in on the sale of Darwin Nunez, and they need to replace him. Signing a dynamic attacker like Rodrygo would be a wise decision. He will be able to slot into multiple attacking roles, and he will add goals and creativity to the side.

The Brazilian scored 14 goals last season and picked up 11 assists as well. He will only improve with coaching and experience, and he could develop into a world-class player for Liverpool.

The Reds have been heavily linked with Alexander Isak as well. It is fair to assume that they are unlikely to move for the Brazilian if they manage to sign the Newcastle United Star. The Swedish International appears to be the first-choice target for Liverpool right now. They have already indicated that they would be willing to break the British transfer record for him.

It will be interesting to see how the situation develops.