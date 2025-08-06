Liverpool transfer update: Striker move expected to be completed today

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Darwin Nunez’s time at Liverpool could be drawing to a close, with Al-Hilal closing in on a blockbuster transfer for the Uruguayan striker.

According to information provided by journalist Ben Jacobs, negotiations are now at an advanced stage, and Liverpool are simply awaiting Nunez’s final decision on whether to make the switch to the Saudi Pro League.

While the two clubs have not yet finalized the transfer on paper, verbal discussions have already outlined the financial framework of the deal.

Liverpool have agreement with Al Hilal to sell Nunez

A general agreement over the fee, including add-ons, has been in place for several days. The final stages of negotiation now depend on personal terms and whether the player is fully committed to the move.

Nunez is understood to be assessing his options carefully at the moment but one thing is certain and that is his impending departure from the Premier League champions.

Liverpool, for their part, are ready to proceed once the striker gives the green light and the update from Jacobs suggests the deal could be finalised as early as today.

Should Nunez approve the switch, he would be expected to bid farewell to teammates and fans on Thursday before flying out to Germany for a scheduled medical ahead of his move.

Liverpool are prepared to move quickly and efficiently, with the departure of the 26-year-old set to provide significant funds for Arne Slot’s ongoing squad rebuild.

Arne Slot may target a move for Isak now

The Reds could turn their attention towards signing Alexander Isak from Newcastle United after sanctioning the sale of Nunez to Al Hilal.

Having seen their first bid get rejected for the Sweden international, funds generated from the sale of Nunez could help them push their pursuit of Newcastle striker.

Al-Hilal have been persistent in their pursuit of Nunez, with head coach Simone Inzaghi reportedly keen to make Nunez a centerpiece of his attacking plans.

The Saudi giants are confident they have done enough to convince Nunez, with a lucrative package already on the table.

