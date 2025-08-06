Major breakthrough: Man United close in on marquee signing after player makes decision

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United are on the brink of making a major breakthrough in the transfer market, with the club now in advanced talks to sign Slovenian striker Benjamin Sesko from RB Leipzig.

According to renowned journalist David Ornstein, the 22-year-old attacker has made it clear that his preference is a move to Old Trafford, despite a substantial bid from Newcastle United already being accepted by his current club.

Newcastle’s bid, reported to be worth €82.5 million with an additional €2.5 million in potential add-ons, met RB Leipzig’s valuation.

Benjamin Sesko has chosen to join Man United

However, in a surprising twist, Sesko has chosen to wait for Man United, turning down the opportunity to join the Magpies.

This decision has given United a crucial opening, and the club is now in discussions with Leipzig to structure a deal that suits all parties.

As of now, there is no official club-to-club agreement between Man United and RB Leipzig, but talks are progressing positively.

Red Devils are confident of finalising the transfer in the coming days. The deal could mark a pivotal moment in United’s summer business, as manager Ruben Amorim continues his overhaul of the squad in preparation for the 2025/26 campaign.

Ruben Amorim continues attacking rebuild at Old Trafford

The Premier League giants have already secured the attacking signings of Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo this summer and Sesko now appears to be joining them at Old Trafford this summer.

His decision to reject Newcastle, despite the promise of Champions League football, shows that despite not being at the top of European football at the moment, the Red Devils still have the pull to attract the best young talent in world football.

United fans will be hoping the club can now wrap up the formalities and secure the signing of a player many believe could lead the line for years to come.

