Man United move to hijack deal of Premier League rivals in latest transfer twist

In a dramatic development in the summer transfer saga involving RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko, Manchester United have emerged as the preferred destination for the forward, despite a more financially attractive package being tabled by Newcastle United.

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, the player has informed those close to him that he would like to make the move to Old Trafford.

This revelation has triggered a fresh wave of optimism within the Man United camp, who are now working behind the scenes to find a breakthrough in negotiations with RB Leipzig.

Man United are confident of beating Newcastle United

While Newcastle have not backed down, having submitted an improved proposal with stronger terms, Man United are confident that the striker’s desire to play for them would prove to be the decisive factor in the transfer saga.

The Magpies’ financial package is understood to be superior, both in terms of transfer fee and player wages, but United are banking on their prestige and long-term sporting project to swing the deal in their favour.

The 22-year-old attacker has been high in-demand this summer as Premier League clubs for a new striker. The Slovenia international had been previouly linked with a move to Arsenal but they opted to sign Viktor Gyokeres from Sporting this summer.

United have been tracking him for months, and now, with the player’s intent becoming clearer, they are expected to accelerate talks with Leipzig in the coming days.

Benjamin Sesko is expected to make a move

RB Leipzig, for their part, have yet to formally respond to United’s interest with any public statement. However, the club is aware of the growing pressure from both Premier League sides, with time ticking as pre-season preparations intensify.

If United can successfully negotiate a deal with the German club, they can beat Newcastle United to the signing of the young attacker who is ready to leave the Bundesliga to make a career defining move to the Premier League this summer.

