Fermin Lopez of FC Barcelona competes for the ball with Hyun-seo Bae of FC Seoul. (Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)

Manchester United are interested in signing the Barcelona midfielder Fermin Lopez, and they are preparing a proposal to sign him this summer.

According to a report from Fichajes, Manchester United could offer around €70 million (£61m) for the Barcelona prodigy. It will be interesting to see if the Spanish club is willing to sell him. Chelsea are keen on Lopez as well.

Fermin Lopez would be a superb addition

Lopez is a promising young talent with a bright future, and the 21-year-old has the attributes to develop into a future star. Manchester United need more quality and technical ability in the middle of the park, and signing a playmaker could prove to be a wise decision.

Manchester United looked toothless in the attack last season, and Lopez will help them create opportunities and control the game. He could share the creative burden with Bruno Fernandes.

€70 million is a substantial offer for the 21-year-old, and Barcelona could be tempted if it is presented. They are going through financial difficulties, and selling the young midfielder for the aforementioned fee could help them improve their extensively.

Man United need to improve their squad

Manchester United have been very active in the transfer market so far, and they have improved their attacking unit extensively. Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo have already joined the club, and they are now closing in on Benjamin Sesko.

They will need to improve in the midfield as well if they are serious about pushing for trophies next season. They will hope to get back into the UEFA Champions League as well.

Lopez is a technically gifted midfielder who will add workrate, flair, vision and technique to the side. He has the ability to succeed in the Premier League, and he could be a key player for Manchester United. However, it is fair to assume that he might need some convincing to leave his boyhood club.