£40-50m alternative ready for Man United if they fail to beat Newcastle to Benjamin Sesko transfer

Manchester United reportedly have an obvious alternative they can move for if they fail to win the race for the signing of RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko.

The Red Devils could really do with the signing of a top centre-forward this summer after the unconvincing form of Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee last season.

Sesko seems to be emerging as their first choice in that position, though it’s not necessarily going to be an easy deal.

As reported by the Athletic and others, Newcastle are also pursuing Sesko, so Man Utd might need to fall back on a Plan B option instead.

Ollie Watkins transfer option looks realistic for Manchester United

If they can’t sign Sesko, it seems Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins is ready to make the move to Old Trafford.

That’s according to a report from the Sun, who also add that the England international is available for around £40-50m.

Watkins is keen to leave Villa, according to the report, and it seems they won’t stand in his way, provided the money is right.

Sesko might be the bigger prospect, but Watkins is proven in the Premier League and could make sense as a good short-term option to give Ruben Amorim a year or two before he really needs to think about signing a striker again.

Should Man Utd sign Sesko or Watkins?

Sesko would surely be the better long-term investment for United, though of course there’s also no way of knowing for sure that he’ll succeed in the Premier League.

The Slovenia international is still only 22 years of age and hasn’t exactly been that prolific in the Bundesliga, so he might find English football a huge step up.

Player 2024/25 league stats Games Goals Ollie Watkins 38 16 Benjamin Sesko 33 13

Watkins, however, is probably no longer at his peak, so it could be a risk paying as much as £50m for him at this stage of his career.

