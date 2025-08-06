Eddie Howe, Manager of Newcastle United, looks on. (Photo by Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images)

Newcastle United are reportedly interested in signing the AC Milan defender Malick Thiaw.

According to a report from Gazzetta dello Sport, they have submitted a significant offer of €30 million for the German defender. However, the Italians are unwilling to sanction his departure.

Can Newcastle return with an improved offer for Malick Thiaw?

Max Allegri wants Milan to hold onto the player for the upcoming campaign, and AC Milan have turned the offer down. It will be interesting to see if Newcastle come back with an improved offer to sign the player.

It is no secret that they need a quality central defender alongside Sven Botman. The German defender would have been the ideal acquisition. He has shown his ability in Italy, and he has the physicality and technical attributes to do well in the Premier League as well.

Newcastle are having a poor transfer window

Newcastle have been quite desperate in the market after missing out on several targets. They are looking to improve the squad adequately before the new season begins. They have secured Champions League qualification for the upcoming campaign, and they cannot afford to head into the new season with their current set of players. They need more depth and quality in order to do well across multiple competitions.

However, they have not been able to acquire most of their key targets so far. It will be interesting to see if they can step up their efforts during the final few weeks of the window and improve the squad.

They looked vulnerable at the back last season, and signing a central defender will be one of their priorities. They have been linked with Marc Guehi as well. They will be up against elite attackers in the Champions League, and they need to improve in that area of the pitch.