Newcastle United plan has emerged after losing Benjamin Sesko to Man United

Newcastle United have suffered a frustrating blow in their pursuit of one of Europe’s most promising young forwards, Benjamin Sesko.

Despite having a bid worth over €80 million accepted by RB Leipzig, the 22-year-old Slovenian striker has now made it unequivocally clear that his heart is set on joining Manchester United.

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, Sesko officially informed both Newcastle and Manchester United that he is determined to complete a move to Old Trafford.

Newcastle United set to lose Sesko to Man United

While Man United had been monitoring the situation closely, they held off on tabling a formal bid until they received full commitment from the player. That clarity has now come, and it could shift the balance in the race for attacking reinforcements across Europe.

For Newcastle, this development will come as a bitter pill to swallow. The club believed they were in a strong position to land Sesko after securing a club-to-club agreement with Leipzig.

Despite their financial commitment and ambition, the Magpies have ultimately been left on the sidelines due to the player’s personal preference.

The disappointment is especially stinging given Newcastle’s determined approach and ambition in the market.

Eddie Howe will focus on other striker targets now

Now, attention at St. James’ Park must turn to alternatives. Newcastle remain active in the market and have already identified several forward targets. Yoane Wissa, Nicolas Jackson, Ollie Watkins, and Lois Openda are among the names being explored.

While the Magpies may have missed out on Sesko, their intent to bolster the squad remains unwavering. With Champions League ambitions and Premier League consistency to build upon, Newcastle still have time, and options, to make a significant statement.

