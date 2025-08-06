“One to watch” – Journalist flags potential transfer for Chelsea star after major Man United development

Nicolas Jackson celebrates with Enzo Fernandez and Noni Madueke last season
Nicolas Jackson celebrates with Enzo Fernandez and Noni Madueke last season (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Ben Jacobs has stated that Nicolas Jackson to Newcastle United could now be one to watch amid Manchester United closing in on Benjamin Sesko.

There have been numerous strikers on the move this summer, with Arsenal signing Viktor Gyokeres, Liverpool bringing in Hugo Ekitike, and Liam Delap moving to Chelsea.

There could be more to watch out for, however, as Man Utd are closing in on a deal to sign Sesko from RB Leipzig, according to the Athletic and others.

As noted by the Athletic, Newcastle have also been in the race for Sesko, but it now looks like they could move on to Jackson as an alternative, according to Jacobs in his X post below…

Ben Jacobs on Nicolas Jackson to Newcastle

“Newcastle and Nicolas Jackson remains one to watch,” Jacobs said, quoting a previous post he’d done about initial talks taking place.

Nicolas Jackson in action for Chelsea against Newcastle last season
Nicolas Jackson in action for Chelsea against Newcastle last season (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

“Nicolas Jackson is another name on Newcastle’s list of attacking options and Chelsea are open to a sale,” Jacobs had posted yesterday.

“There have been some initial club-to-club talks already. Brentford’s Yoane Wissa is another target with the player pushing to join Newcastle.

“Several options discussed by Newcastle alongside their pursuit of Benjamin Sesko.”

Chelsea to sell Jackson after busy summer?

Chelsea will surely need to balance the books with some player sales after another summer of making so many signings.

Delap, Joao Pedro, Jamie Gittens and Jorrel Hato have come in so far, while Xavi Simons could be next, according to Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg…

Chelsea have sold Kepa Arrizabalaga and Noni Madueke to Arsenal, but one imagines there’ll be other outgoings before the end of the window.

With the likes of Delap and Pedro joining CFC, there’s likely to be less room for Jackson to play regularly.

Newcastle, however, might do well to bring Jackson in if they end up being at risk of losing Alexander Isak, who has been the subject of a failed bid by Liverpool, according to BBC Sport and others.

