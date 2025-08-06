Report: Newcastle United plot £100m Premier League swoop after losing in Sesko race

Newcastle United FC
Posted by
Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe
(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Newcastle United are changing their transfer strategy following a significant setback in their pursuit of RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko, who has chosen Manchester United over a move to Tyneside.

With their top attacking target now off the table, the Magpies have wasted no time in identifying new reinforcements, turning their focus to Premier League duo Ollie Watkins and Yoane Wissa in an attempt to rescue what has been a frustrating transfer window.

As reported by GiveMeSport, sources close to the club have confirmed that Newcastle are now accelerating efforts to bring in both Watkins and Wissa, a pair long admired by the club’s recruitment team.

Newcastle United target two strikers after losing Sesko

Interestingly, the idea of signing both forwards was their target even before their interest in signing Sesko, and now, with the Slovenian forward heading to Old Trafford, there is a renewed urgency to act.

This comes at a critical time for Newcastle. Not only have they missed out on several key targets this summer, including Bryan Mbeumo, Joao Pedro, and James Trafford, but their existing forward line may soon be weakened further.

Alexander Isak has been linked with a big-money move to Liverpool, with the Reds reportedly considering the signing of Newcastle striker who scored 27 goals for the Magpies last season.

That makes the addition of proven Premier League firepower a priority for Eddie Howe.

More Stories / Latest News
Eberechi Eze and the Arsenal FC logo
Report: Arsenal expected to bid imminently for €60m attacker transfer
Price has dropped from £50m to £40m, Liverpool “could bid” for 25-year-old star
Journalist confirms Spurs “appreciate” 25-G/A star but he has “his heart set on Arsenal”

Eddie Howe is ready to sanction big money move

Ollie Watkins in action for Aston Villa
Ollie Watkins in action for Aston Villa (Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

As per the report, a double move for the two Premier League stars would cost Magpies in excess of £100m, a significant amount but that is something they could be able to afford easily if they end up selling Isak to Liverpool.

Watkins has experience at the top level, playing for Aston Villa and England at the highest level while Wissa is someone who has improved over the years and shown his consistent goal scoring quality for Brentford.

For Newcastle, the stakes are high. The club not only wants to bounce back from last season’s challenges but also needs to ensure they don’t fall behind in the top-four race.

Journalist reveals Liverpool plan to convince Newcastle to sell Alexander Isak 

More Stories Ollie Watkins Yoane Wissa

Live Comments

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *