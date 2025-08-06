Brahim Diaz of Real Madrid CF faces the media during a press Conference. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are now reportedly considering a move for Brahim Diaz during the summer transfer window.

The 26-year-old Moroccan has been linked with a move away from Real Madrid, and Tottenham would do well to secure his signature.

According to Fichajes, the player is on Thomas Frank’s wishlist this summer. Arsenal are keen on Diaz as well.

Spurs could use Brahim Diaz

They need more quality and depth in the final third, and Diaz could prove to be an excellent addition. He is capable of operating in multiple attacking roles, and he will add gold and creativity to the side.

Diaz has played for big clubs like Real Madrid and AC Milan. He knows what it takes to compete at the highest level regularly. He has played in the Premier League before with Manchester City as well. He might be able to settle in quickly and make an instant impact at the north London club.

Diaz managed to win the Premier League title during his time at Manchester City, but he never managed to establish himself as an important player for them. He will look to prove his qualities in the Premier League this time. It will be interesting to see if Spurs can get the deal done.

Spurs move would be ideal for Diaz

The 26-year-old scored six goals and picked up eight assists last season. Regular football at Tottenham could help him improve further and fulfil his potential. He is at the peak of his career, and he needs to join a club where he will be playing regularly. Real Madrid will not be able to provide him with that opportunity, and leaving them would be ideal for his development.

Son Heung-min is heading to the MLS, and Spurs will need a replacement. Signing the dynamic Moroccan attacker would be a wise decision.