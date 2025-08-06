The Tottenham Hotspur logo is seen on the stand after a Premier League match. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Tottenham could look to sign Alejandro Garnacho from Manchester United this summer.

According to TBR football, the 21-year-old attacker is determined to leave Manchester United, and he’s on the radar of Chelsea and Aston Villa as well.

Alejandro Garnacho is a player in demand

Graeme Bailey told TBR Football: “Garnacho is determined to leave Old Trafford, we know that, and Chelsea appeal, but I am told he has not discounted other options. “A move to Stamford Bridge does (stand out to him). Spurs and Villa like him, but Chelsea have done a lot of work so far.”

It will be interesting to see which of the three clubs managed to get the deal done. The South American needs to join a club where he will play regularly. He struggled for regular game time at Manchester United last season, and he is looking to get his career back on track. There have been rumours that Garnacho would prefer a move to Chelsea.

Spurs need to add more attacking depth to the side, and the South American could prove to be a long-term acquisition. He has shown his ability with Manchester United, and regular football at Tottenham could bring out the best in him. He has all the tools to develop into a top-class player.

Garnacho is highly rated across Europe, and multiple clubs have been linked with him. There is no doubt that he is a promising player with a big future. Manchester United could end up regretting the decision to let him leave.

Spurs need Garnacho

Meanwhile, Tottenham will be looking to build on their Europa League-winning campaign last time out and fight for major trophies next season. They need quality players at their disposal. Having a dynamic attacker like Garnacho, who is capable of operating in multiple attacking roles, would be vital.

Son Heung-min is on his way out and Richarlison is likely to be sold. Spurs are in desperate need of reinforcement on the flanks. The Manchester United player knows the well and he could make an instant impact.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa have been overly dependent on Morgan Rogers and Ollie Watkins in the attack. They need more quality in the final third, and the 21-year-old could be the ideal acquisition.