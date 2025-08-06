Daniel Levy, Chairman of Tottenham Hotspur reacts from the stands. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly been offered the chance to sign the Portuguese international attacker Rafael Leao from AC Milan.

It will be interesting to see if they take up the opportunity to move for the 26-year-old in the coming weeks. According to a report from TBR Football, the player is not keen on a move away from the Italian club, and he wants to continue in Milan. In addition to that, Max Allegri does not want to lose Leao either.

It seems highly unlikely that Tottenham will be able to get the deal done. Manchester United have been linked with Leao as well.

Leao not keen on Milan exit