Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly been offered the chance to sign the Portuguese international attacker Rafael Leao from AC Milan.
It will be interesting to see if they take up the opportunity to move for the 26-year-old in the coming weeks. According to a report from TBR Football, the player is not keen on a move away from the Italian club, and he wants to continue in Milan. In addition to that, Max Allegri does not want to lose Leao either.
It seems highly unlikely that Tottenham will be able to get the deal done. Manchester United have been linked with Leao as well.
Leao not keen on Milan exit
Bailey told TBR Football: “My understanding is that intermediaries on the back of Son’s transfer and Maddison’s injury have put Leao to Spurs, in theory. Opportunistic, yes, but that is how some of the biggest deals in the world have come about.
“However, I have spoken to Milan, and nothing is happening. They do have a new manager, but I am told that even though Massimiliano Allegri has just come through the door, he is firm on his stance that Leao stays.”
Rafael Leao would improve Spurs
It is no secret that Tottenham need more depth in the attacking unit, especially after the departure of Son Heung-min. Leao had 12 goals and 13 assists to his name this past season. The Portuguese International has the qualities to improve them, and he has the physical and technical attributes to do well in English football as well. However, he has no interest in a move to the Premier League right now, and Spurs will find it very difficult to change that stance.
It would be ideal for Tottenham to move on to the targets. They need to invest in a dynamic attacker who will be able to slot into the wide areas and operate centrally as well. Dominic Solanke was quite mediocre in the attack last season, and he needs more support in the attack.
To be honest, I’ve had enough of Levy and the Spurs board. They are the reason Spurs are being held back. We need top quality signings and we need them yesterday. I have NO confidence Levy will sign the quality we need to challenge for the Carabao Cup let alone the Champions League.
For that reason I say Levy and the Lewis family OUT.