Tottenham Hotspur are looking to improve their attacking unit with the signing of Rodrygo Goes from Real Madrid.

Son Heung-min has decided to move to the MLS, and they need to replace him. Signing the Brazilian could prove to be the ideal acquisition. According to a report from Cadena Ser, Tottenham have identified the 24-year-old Brazilian as their number one target, and they are prepared to submit an offer for him this week.

Spurs set to submit Rodrygo Goes offer

They are likely to present a proposal of €60 million for the Brazilian. It will be interesting to see if Real Madrid are prepared to accept it. They could be open to the departure of the South American attacker. They have brought in multiple players this summer, and they are now looking to free up some space in the squad.

In addition to that, the opportunity to move to the Premier League could be exciting for the player as well. He might not be a regular starter for Real Madrid next season, and he needs to play regularly at this stage of his career. Tottenham will be able to provide him with that opportunity.

Rodrygo would improve Spurs

He is capable of slotting into multiple attacking roles, and Rodrygo will improve Spurs going forward. They need players of his quality and experience if they want to fight for major trophies in the near future. Rodrygo has won several major trophies during his time at Real Madrid, and he knows what it takes to compete at the highest level.

He is also relatively young, and he could improve further with coaching and experience. He could develop into a world-class player for the north London outfit. It will be interesting to see if they can wrap up the move quickly.

Rodrygo has been linked with Liverpool as well.