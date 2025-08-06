Verbal agreement: ‘Unbelievable’ Liverpool star edges closer to Anfield exit

Al Hilal are edging closer to completing a sensational move for Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez, with a verbal agreement now in place between the two clubs, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Saudi Pro League side have struck a deal with Liverpool on the transfer fee, and the only remaining hurdle lies in personal terms being finalised with the Uruguayan forward.

Romano reports that Al Hilal have already secured club-to-club terms with Liverpool, which signals that the Reds are prepared to part ways with the 26-year-old.

Al Hilal make Darwin Nunez their top transfer target

Nunez has had a mixed time at Anfield as the striker has failed to find consistency despite showing some flashes of brilliance.

Under new head coach Simone Inzaghi, Al Hilal are determined to add star power and firepower to their attack and Nunez has been identified as their primary target.

Inzaghi is understood to be a driving force behind the club’s pursuit of Nunez, seeing him as a crucial piece in his tactical setup for the 2025/26 campaign.

Negotiations with the player are ongoing, and all eyes are on Nunez to see whether he will accept the lucrative offer to make the move to the Middle East.

Nunez has to make a final decision on his future now

Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez with the Premier League trophy
Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez with the Premier League trophy (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

The financial package offered by Al Hilal is believed to be significant, with the club confident of convincing the Uruguay international to commit.

The final decision now rests with the striker, who must weigh the prospect of regular starts and being a marquee player in Saudi Arabia against his ambition to continue competing at the highest level in European football.

Ally McCoist has described him as an “unbelievable” player in the past.

Newcastle set new price tag on Alexander Isak which will leave Liverpool fuming

