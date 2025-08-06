A detailed view of a corner flag, which features the emblem of West Ham United. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

West Ham United are looking to improve their attacking unit with the signing of Idrissa Gueye during the summer window.

According to a report from Footmercato, they have entered into talks to sign the 18-year-old from Metz.

Gueye would be a future investment

Manchester United are keen on signing the player as well, but West Ham are desperate to get the deal done. It will be interesting to see if they can wrap up the move quickly. They need more quality in the attacking unit, and the 18-year-old would be a future investment for them.

Gueye is a promising young player with a bright future, and it is no surprise that top teams are securing his signature. The move to the Premier League could be an exciting opportunity for him. If he gets regular opportunities in English football, it could accelerate his development and help him fulfil his potential.

West Ham could be the ideal stepping stone for him. If he manages to impress with them, he will be able to join an elite club in future.

Meanwhile, Manchester United need attacking depth in the side as well. It will be interesting to see if they decide to make a move for the 18-year-old. They are now closing in on the capture of Benjamin Sesko from RB Leipzig.

Idrissa Gueye must join a team with regular game time

🚨 ⚒️ #WHUFC 🇸🇳 🗣️Discussions are progressing well between Idrissa Gueye and West Ham 💰FC Metz is demanding at least €15 million for their Senegalese Diamond ❗️West Ham is preparing their offerhttps://t.co/uesK9BNmQy pic.twitter.com/HPOrAoZtYU — Sébastien Denis (@sebnonda) August 6, 2025

Gueye is likely to get more opportunities at West Ham. At Manchester United, they could have multiple attackers ahead of him in the pecking order. Gueye needs regular opportunities to continue his development as a player, and sitting on the bench at a big club is unlikely to benefit him.

It remains to be seen whether the French outfit are prepared to sanction his departure in the coming weeks. The player is valued at €15 million, and the English clubs will have to pay up if they want to get the deal done.