West Ham United make move to sign Liverpool winger who impressed last season

(Photo by Harry Murphy/Getty Images)

The summer transfer window is heating up, and one of the Premier League’s brightest young prospects, Ben Doak, is now at the center of growing interest from multiple clubs.

With the 19-year-old winger entering the final year of his contract at Liverpool, West Ham United have reportedly joined the pursuit for his signature, a development that could force the Merseyside club into a difficult decision.

As reported by journalist David Lynch, the Hammers have made their interest known in recent days, adding their name to a growing list of suitors that includes Crystal Palace, Ipswich Town, and Everton.

Graham Potter explores move for Ben Doak

West Ham are believed to be seriously considering a move for Doak, especially given the club’s emphasis on adding pace to their team.

While Liverpool remain admirers of Doak’s potential, they face mounting pressure due to his contract situation.

The club turned down offers in the region of £20 million for the Scottish teenager back in January, but sources suggest their valuation now sits closer to £25–30 million.

That figure could prove difficult for interested clubs, especially if the Reds continue to play hardball.

However, with Doak’s deal winding down, the leverage may soon shift away from Anfield.

West Ham United could speed up Doak’s development

Doak’s development has been closely followed in recent seasons, and he enjoyed a particularly promising loan spell with Middlesbrough during the 2024/25 campaign. In 24 appearances, the young winger registered 10 goal contributions.

The Scotland international is said to be eager for more regular first-team minutes, something Liverpool have not consistently offered, and is keen to cement his spot in the national team.

With West Ham now in the mix and renewed approaches expected in the coming weeks, Liverpool could soon face a serious decision on whether to cash in or risk losing him for less next year.

Report: Advanced talks underway, star has informed his club he wants West Ham move