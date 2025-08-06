Wolves star on the verge of joining Borussia Dortmund

(Photo by Tony Marshall/Getty Images)

Wolves are looking to sell their record signing this summer after the player has struggled to make a positive impact at the Premier League club.

Having lost star player Matheus Cunha this summer, their transfer window started in not the best way for them but they have managed to secure a decent transfer fee for him and now they are ready to reinvest that this summer to strengthen their squad.

Another player who could be sold by the Premier League side this summer is Fabio Silva, who has failed miserably during his time at the club.

Fabio Silva is wanted by Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund are making a serious push to land Portuguese star Fabio Silva on a permanent deal from Wolverhampton Wanderers, with a five-year contract already proposed to the player.

According to journalist Sacha Tavolieri, the Bundesliga giants have made Silva a top target as they continue to revamp their squad ahead of the new season.

Dortmund’s interest in the 23-year-old has steadily grown over the summer, and the club has now tabled a long-term deal in an effort to fend off competition and secure Silva’s services.

A key meeting between Wolves and the player’s representatives is expected to take place this week to accelerate talks and potentially finalise terms on the permanent move.

Silva, who was once one of Europe’s most highly rated young forwards when he joined Wolves for a club-record fee from FC Porto in 2020, has struggled to consistently establish himself in the Premier League.

However, he has shown glimpses of his talent during loan spells and Dortmund believe a permanent move to Germany could unlock his full potential.

Silva’s time in Premier League is coming to an end

While Silva has long held aspirations of playing in Serie A, particularly with Roma, who have expressed interest, there has been no concrete offer from the Italian side as of yet. This has opened the door for Dortmund to take the lead in the race for his signature.

The player is said to be intrigued by the prospect of joining Dortmund, a club known for nurturing young talent and providing them with the platform to perform on the biggest stages, including the Champions League.

With a clear development path and first-team opportunities, Dortmund hope to convince Silva to commit his future to the Bundesliga.

