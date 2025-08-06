Yoane Wissa celebrates scoring for Brentford (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Brentford striker Yoane Wissa is reportedly pushing for a transfer to Newcastle United this summer after plenty of speculation over his future.

Last Minute Tickets to the Community Shield – Click Here!

Tottenham have also been among the clubs linked with Wissa, who shone in the Premier League last season with a total of 20 goals and four assists in all competitions.

Wissa’s fine form has seen him linked with Spurs and Newcastle in recent times, and he’s also made it clear to Brentford that he wants to leave.

The 28-year-old has so far been missing from the Bees’ pre-season preparations, and Ben Jacobs is now reporting that he’s increasingly looking like an option for Newcastle.

Yoane Wissa to Newcastle United talk intensifies

NUFC have also notably been targeting RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko in the last week or so, with the Slovenia international also a top target for Manchester United.

The Red Devils are now believed to be Sesko’s preference, and a move to Old Trafford could be edging closer, forcing Newcastle to look elsewhere.

Wissa makes sense as a decent alternative for the Magpies, who will surely want to strengthen up front before the end of what could be a complicated window for them.

Could Wissa replace Isak at Newcastle?

Newcastle are facing some uncertainty over star striker Alexander Isak at the moment, with the Sweden international emerging as a big-money target for Liverpool.

The Reds will surely be seen as a tempting option for Isak, so if he leaves then Eddie Howe could do with bringing in someone like Wissa to help replace him.

The north east outfit qualified for the Champions League last season, so should be a tempting project for a number of the game’s best forwards, with Wissa clearly looking on them favourably as he prepares for the next step of his career.