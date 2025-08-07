Approach made: Man United turn attention towards signing £100million midfielder

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Manchester United plan to continue their summer transfer business moving into the final weeks of the window.

They have already managed to secure the signings of attacking duo Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo.

The Red Devils are currently working on a deal to sign Benjamin Sesko from RB Leipzig, a move that would see them beat Premier League rivals Newcastle United to the signing of the Bundesliga striker.

Following their 15th place finish in the Premier League and their defeat in the Europa League final, they have shown ambition in the market and have surprised people with how intelligently they have conducted their transfer business.

Man United make move for Brighton’s Carlos Baleba

While they are working on a deal to sign Sesko, they have one eye on midfield reinforcements.

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, Brighton’s Carlos Baleba has emerged as a player of interest.

Romano reports that United made an approach this week to Baleba’s representatives, seeking clarity on the 21-year-old’s availability and potential interest in a move to Old Trafford.

Baleba, a Cameroon international, has been one of Brighton’s impressive prospects since his arrival in England.

Despite limited Premier League experience, the young midfielder has impressed with his physicality and ball-winning ability.

He is a player who is known to progress the ball cleverly from the midfield to the attacking players ahead.

However, the pursuit won’t be easy. Brighton are reportedly reluctant to part ways with Baleba, who is viewed as a key part of their long-term project under Fabian Hurzeler.

Red Devils would have to pay a staggering fee for Baleba

The Seagulls have set a high price tag, and insiders describe the deal as “very difficult” unless a significant offer is presented.

As per talkSPORT, Brighton have slapped a £100million price tag on the young midfielder, who has previously been linked with a move to Liverpool.

Still, Man United remain undeterred. The midfield remains a priority position for reinforcements, especially with continued uncertainty surrounding Casemiro’s future.

With the Sesko deal nearing its final stages, talks with RB Leipzig are advancing and a deal worth over €80 million is on the table, United’s attention is already turning to their next move. If they manage to land both Sesko and Baleba this summer, it would represent a major statement of intent.

