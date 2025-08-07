Arsenal plan attacker transfer approach and waiting for possible loan opportunity

Rodrygo Goes and Mikel Arteta (Photo by Luke Hales, Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Arsenal are reportedly planning to approach Crystal Palace over the potential transfer of England attacking midfielder Eberechi Eze.

On top of that, the Gunners also still seem to be in the mix for Rodrygo Goes, but are waiting to see if the Real Madrid forward is made available on loan, according to the Times.

Arsenal fans would surely welcome either Eze or Rodrygo to give their team a bit more quality and unpredictability in their attack for the season ahead.

There were some signs of things going a little stale for Mikel Arteta’s side last season, though injuries to the likes of Kai Havertz, Gabriel Jesus and Bukayo Saka at various points didn’t help.

Can Arsenal still get more business done with Eze or Rodrygo?

It’s been a busy summer at the Emirates Stadium, with Viktor Gyokeres joining from Sporting Lisbon as the most eye-catching new addition.

Arsenal have also strengthened in midfield with Martin Zubimendi and Christian Norgaard, whilst adding depth out wide and in defence with Noni Madueke and Cristhian Mosquera, respectively.

Still, there’s surely room for more in attacking midfield as Martin Odegaard has looked a little bit off in recent times.

Eze could be a fine alternative for the Norwegian playmaker, whilst also offering an option on the left-hand side after the inconsistent form of Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard.

Rodrygo on loan could also be a very tempting option for AFC if possible, as he could also offer an alternative on the left flank, or as a central striker.

Arsenal have suffered recent pre-season friendly defeats to Tottenham and Villarreal, and face Athletic Bilbao this Saturday in their final fixture before the new campaign gets going.