Ballon d’Or 2025 nominees confirmed: Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea stars up for prestigious award

Erling Haaland, Lamine Yamal, and Mohamed Salah (Photo by Justin Setterfield, Judit Cartiel, Michael Regan/Getty Images)

The nominations for this year’s Ballon d’Or are in, with some big names at Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea among the final 30 who could pick up the prestigious award.

After their Premier League title success, Liverpool stars Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Alexis Mac Allister are on the list, along with new Reds signing Florian Wirtz.

Chelsea also have Cole Palmer there after his role in their Club World Cup triumph, while Arsenal duo Declan Rice and Viktor Gyokeres also made the list.

One imagines, however, that the big favourites will be one of Barcelona duo Lamine Yamal or Raphinha, or perhaps Paris Saint-Germain’s Ousmane Dembele after their Champions League success.

See below for the full list…

Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland, Harry Kane and Robert Lewandowski are just some of the other superstar names on this list.

Who will win the 2025 Ballon d’Or?

Yamal and Raphinha seem like two big names to watch as they were superb for Barcelona as they won La Liga and made the Champions League semi-finals.

However, could that lack of European success cost the Barca duo? PSG went on to win the competition and many will feel Dembele was their stand-out performer.

Still, Luis Enrique’s side also had a few other star performers who’d be worthy winners, such as Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Vitinha, Desire Doue and Achraf Hakimi, all of whom are also in the final 30.

Liverpool fans will surely feel Salah is not getting enough respect for not being one of the favourites, so can he hit some early-season form that would perhaps bump him up in the final rankings?

Who do you think *should* win the 2025 Ballon d’Or, and who do you predict *will* win it? Let us hear your thoughts in the comments!