Revealed: Chelsea transfer talks with Euro giants “progressing quickly” as fee lowered to €25m

Chelsea FC corner flag (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Negotiations between Chelsea and Borussia Dortmund for Carney Chukwuemeka are “progressing quickly”, with both clubs now working on a new formula for the transfer.

Sources with links to the agents industry have informed CaughtOffside that Chelsea had originally pushed for a permanent sale, lowering their asking price to €25m to encourage a deal.

However, at the time of writing, Dortmund have remained firm in their stance, rejecting any permanent transfer at this stage as they only want to sign Chukwuemeka on loan again after his spell in Germany last season.

CaughtOffside have been told by well-placed sources that talks are now “progressing quickly”, having now shifted towards a loan move, potentially with a purchase obligation triggered after a reasonable number of appearances.

This could represent a compromise that suits both sides: Chelsea would maintain the potential for a future sale, while Dortmund would get the player immediately with less financial risk upfront.

Carney Chukwuemeka keen on Borussia Dortmund return

Chukwuemeka, who spent the last part of the season on loan at Dortmund, is keen to continue working with manager Niko Kovac. The player’s desire to return has helped keep discussions over this deal alive.

Both clubs are now focused on finalising the structure of the agreement. The next few days will be key as they try to close the deal before the new season begins. BVB remain confident, while Chelsea are open to finding common ground.

Dortmund looks an ideal destination for the English midfielder, with so many other top young talents doing well there in recent times.

Jude Bellingham is the best example, but others like Jadon Sancho, and Chelsea new-boy Jamie Gittens, also benefited hugely from their spells with BVB.

Chelsea finalising another busy summer

It’s been another action-packed transfer window at Stamford Bridge under the ownership of Todd Boehly.

Even more money has been invested in some top young talents like Gittens, Estevao Willian, Joao Pedro, Liam Delap, and Jorrel Hato.

Meanwhile, there have also been a few big-name departures, with Joao Felix, Noni Madueke, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Kepa Arrizabalaga among those to be sold permanently.

It looks like Chukwuemeka will be another to make way, even if CFC won’t get the permanent sale they want straight away.