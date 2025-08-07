Morgan Rogers celebrates with his Aston Villa teammates (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

Chelsea are being tipped to make a bid for Aston Villa attacking midfielder Morgan Rogers if the opportunity arises.

The England international is establishing himself as one of the most exciting young talents in the country at the moment, with top clubs linked at various points during this transfer window.

Rogers has been previously mentioned as a target for Arsenal in a report from football.london, while Chelsea’s name has also come up recently.

Football Insider seem convinced the Blues could bid for Rogers, and now the Daily Express have analysed how that could come about.

Although a bid has not come yet, they have looked into how a Rogers to Chelsea transfer could be realistic.

Morgan Rogers to Chelsea as Aston Villa eye Nicolas Jackson?

The Express report reads: “Chelsea are keen admirers of Villa star Morgan Rogers and will be in the running if the new England international is made available. Unai Emery’s side have to be cautious of PSR themselves and have struggled to recruit so far this summer as a result, with United poking around for Ollie Watkins and Emiliano Martinez to try and take advantage.

“But especially if Chelsea agree to a discount and send Jackson to Villa Park, potentially giving Villa a Watkins replacement five years his junior, they may be open to selling Rogers in return.”

CaughtOffside can confirm that Villa are one of the main suitors for Nicolas Jackson, so it will be interesting to see if that opens up the possibility of a swap deal.

Rogers would be better for Chelsea than Garnacho

It’s also clear that CFC remain keen to strengthen in that area of their squad as they pursue Xavi Simons and Alejandro Garnacho.

While Simons looks like a fine player and an exciting addition, some Chelsea fans might be unconvinced by Garnacho, who hasn’t been that impressive for Manchester United.

Rogers would surely be the superior option, though he won’t come cheap at around £80m, whereas one imagines Chelsea could land Garnacho for perhaps half that.