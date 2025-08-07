Chelsea open initial talks with Premier League rivals over 21-year-old ‘outstanding talent’

(Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

Chelsea have initiated preliminary discussions over a potential move for Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho, with the 21-year-old Argentine reportedly open to making the switch to Stamford Bridge.

According to information provided by journalist Ben Jacobs, the Blues are actively exploring the deal as they look to strengthen their attacking options before the window closes.

Garnacho, regarded as one of the best young prospects in English football, has found himself at the center of growing transfer speculation in recent weeks.

The United winger is keen on leaving the club this summer for a new adventure in his career after being told by manager Ruben Amorim that he is not a part of his future plans at Old Trafford.

Alejandro Garnacho faces uncertain future at Man United

With United focusing on new signings like Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and potentially Benjamin Sesko, it has become clear that Garnacho would fall further down the pecking order at Old Trafford and it is time for him to look for new opportunities elsewhere.

Man United have placed a valuation north of £40 million on Garnacho, but Chelsea are confident that this price tag could reduce in the coming days, particularly if United are successful in completing the signing of Sesko from RB Leipzig.

The logic is that Garnacho’s playing time could be significantly diminished with new arrivals, prompting United to soften their stance on the fee.

Chelsea believe he would be an ideal fit under Enzo Maresca, who is keen to reshape the attacking structure of the squad.

The Blues signed Jadon Sancho from the Red Devils in a loan move last summer, a move that did not work well for the player or for the club. Chelsea would be hoping that the signing of Garnacho would not suffer the same fate as Sancho.

Chelsea have long term interest in Garnacho

The discussions are currently in the early stages but Chelsea’s intent is clear, they want to sign Garnacho this summer.

With the player keen on a move to Stamford Bridge, movement could be expected on that front in the next few days.

The United winger has been described as an ‘outstanding talent’ but his future at Old Trafford remains uncertain.

