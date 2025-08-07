Crystal Palace want experienced Premier League attacker to replace Eberechi Eze

(Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Crystal Palace could lose their star player Eberechi Eze this summer.

The creative midfielder is a target for Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal team this summer.

Eze is ready to take the next step in his career and he is keen on a move to the Emirates Stadium but the Gunners have still not made any offer for the 27-year-old England international.

With his future uncertain at Selhurst Park, the Eagles are keeping eyes on targets to replace Eze this summer.

Crystal Palace are considering a move for Raheem Sterling

According to talkSPORT, Crystal Palace are monitoring Chelsea winger Raheem Sterling this summer.

The versatile attacker is training separately with a group of players who are set to be sold or loaned out by Chelsea this summer.

It is clear that he has no future at Stamford Bridge after the Blues added attacking additions to the team.

Sterling struggled massively at Arsenal last season when he joined the Gunners on loan and due to his poor performances, Enzo Maresca and the Chelsea hierarchy are in agreement to allow him to leave the club.

That could work in favour of Palace who may have to live life without Eze soon.

Sterling is looking to stay in London

The Eagles are reportedly eager to strengthen their attacking options, and Sterling fits their ambitions perfectly, not only due to his experience and pedigree, but also thanks to his strong preference to remain in London.

This desire could work heavily in Palace’s favour, as few clubs in the capital can offer the mix of regular football and relative competitiveness that they currently do.

Sterling’s name still carries weight, especially for a club like Crystal Palace, who would be gaining not just a seasoned attacker, but also a leader and proven winner.

The Eagles are in urgent need of firepower and Sterling, under the right manager and environment, can revive his career.

It remains to be seen whether Palace can meet Chelsea’s demands and Sterling’s wages.

