Revealed: Tottenham & West Ham both make contact to sign Aston Villa star

Jacob Ramsey and Matty Cash (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Tottenham and West Ham United have both established direct contact over a potential transfer deal for Aston Villa midfielder Jacob Ramsey.

Sources with a close understanding of the player’s situation have informed CaughtOffside that he has interest from Spurs, West Ham and Nottingham Forest this summer.

Forest have been interested in Ramsey for a long time, and there has recently also been interest registered by both Spurs and West Ham.

It remains to be seen, however, if a deal for Ramsey is likely this summer, with Villa asking for as much as £43m to let the 24-year-old English midfielder go.

Jacob Ramsey transfer situation looks like one to watch

Villa manager Unai Emery has not always made Ramsey a regular starter in his side, even if he’s generally been a key member of the first-team squad.

The right offer could convince the Midlands outfit to let Ramsey go, but it remains to be seen if any of his suitors will come in with that kind of money.

Ramsey is also not desperate to leave Villa Park, according to sources, so it may be that this won’t progress much further.

Forest want Ramsey even with Gibbs-White staying

It was initially felt that Forest’s interest in Ramsey might cool with the news that Morgan Gibbs-White had signed a new contract at the City Ground.

However, it seems that Ramsey remains a target for Forest, with the situation likely to become clearer in the next few weeks.

Villa might have to lower their asking price for this deal to be realistic, and it’s generally viewed in the industry as one saga that might not be resolved until late on in the transfer window.

Clubs are aware that Villa have some financial issues relating to PSR that might mean they have to cash in on one or two big names this summer.

Ramsey is homegrown so could count as pure profit for Villa if they decide to cash in.