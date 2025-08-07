John McGinn with his Aston Villa teammates (Photo by Ben Hoskins/Getty Images)

Newcastle United are reportedly considering an ambitious move to sign Aston Villa midfielder and club captain John McGinn.

The experienced Scotland international has been a key player for Villa for many years now, and is a real leader in Unai Emery’s squad.

It’s hard to imagine Villa would be prepared to let McGinn go, but it seems he’s worked his way on to Newcastle boss Eddie Howe’s list of targets for this summer, according to the Daily Mail.

McGinn could surely be a superb fit at St James’ Park, and perhaps one could imagine the player being tempted to make the change in order to get back to playing Champions League football.

Can Newcastle lure John McGinn to St James’ Park?

This Newcastle project is a very promising one, with Howe also surely the kind of manager many top players would love to work under.

McGinn might well feel he’s gone as far as he can with this Villa side, and it would be hard to begrudge him a change of scene at some point in his career.

The 30-year-old wouldn’t be the most long-term option for Newcastle, but he could surely do a job for a few years, while Villa can let him go safe in the knowledge that they got so many years of great service out of him during his peak.

Villa must avoid player sales

Still, it’s surely vital for Villa not to lose more players after the blow of having to sell Douglas Luiz last summer, and then Jhon Duran in January.

There’ll likely continue to be speculation about players like Ollie Watkins and Morgan Rogers, and it would be a blow to lose key players like them or McGinn.

Emery has done fine work with AVFC but he won’t be able to continue that progress if he keeps having to sell some of his most important players.