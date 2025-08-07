New bid soon: Liverpool to make improved transfer bid for top target in next few days

Liverpool to bid for Alexander Isak again? (Photo by Michael Regan, Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly set to make an improved bid for Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak in the coming days.

The Sweden international has been a top performer in the Premier League in recent times, and it would be some statement by the Reds if they could bring him to Anfield.

Liverpool have already had a big bid for Isak rejected by Newcastle, and BBC Sport added in their report that the Merseyside giants might not come back in for him as the deal looks unrealistic.

It now seems that Liverpool are prepared to try again for Isak and will table an improved offer for the 25-year-old in the next few days, according to Fichajes.

How reliable is this latest Alexander Isak to Liverpool story?

It must be acknowledged that Fichajes are not generally regarded as a top tier transfer source, so it might be that this story should be taken with a pinch of salt.

However, it’s worth also considering that arguably the most reliable transfer news journalist, Fabrizio Romano, recently made it clear he expected the Isak LFC saga was not over.

Speaking on his YouTube channel a few days ago, Romano said: “Internally Liverpool know that this is part of the game. It’s still beginning of August. There’s still plenty of time to go before the end of the transfer window. Also, Liverpool expected Newcastle to be strong on their position.”

He added: “Liverpool wanted to show to the player, okay, we are really ready. That’s not just an informal conversation. That’s not just a verbal proposal. It’s an official bid.

“So Liverpool sent a clear message to Alexander Isak. We are here. We are ready. We have the money. We are prepared to make something important. Newcastle say no. But Alexander Isak remains on his on his position.”

Alexander Isak stats Games Goals 2022/23 27 10 2023/24 40 25 2024/25 42 27

Do Liverpool really need Isak?

Liverpool have already signed Hugo Ekitike as a new striker this summer, so there’s perhaps an argument for saying they shouldn’t go and spend a fortune on Isak as well.

Ekitike shone at Eintracht Frankfurt last season and it would probably be a bit of a waste of his talent to shift him out wide to make room for Isak.

Still, if a world class centre-forward like Isak is available, and if you have the money, there’s perhaps a case for doing whatever it takes to swoop for what might be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.