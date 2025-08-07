Presence of emerging Liverpool wonderkid could impact Reds’ transfer plans

Rio Ngumoha in action for Liverpool (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly not pursuing the transfer of Paris Saint-Germain left winger Bradley Barcola at the moment.

Although there has been some speculation about the Reds showing a strong interest in Barcola, it seems they are not currently looking for a signing in that position.

That’s because Rio Ngumoha has impressed a great deal in pre-season and Liverpool don’t want to do anything to block his pathway into the first-team, according to the Athletic.

Ngumoha looks like an outstanding prospect and he may well have a big future at Anfield, though that’s also a lot of pressure to put on the 16-year-old.

Barcola, by contrast, is already more proven and could make an impact straight away, perhaps helping take the spotlight off Ngumoha in the next few years before he’s truly ready to become an automatic starter.

Should Liverpool sign Bradley Barcola?

Liverpool recently sold Luis Diaz to Bayern Munich, so there could arguably be room for another left-sided attacking player in Arne Slot’s squad.

Barcola seems ideal, and he’s someone who might well be on the move in the near future as he doesn’t look certain to be a regular starter at PSG.

Luis Enrique’s side have plenty of attacking options, with Khvicha Kvaratskhelia looking particularly impressive since his move from Napoli back in January.

Liverpool might not get another opportunity to sign Barcola or someone of his profile again any time soon, so it seems a bit rash of them to be putting all their eggs in the Ngumoha basket, so to speak.

Still, there’ll surely also be plenty of LFC supporters who are delighted to see the club’s commitment to bringing through their own homegrown players.

Ngumoha actually started out in Chelsea’s academy, but has clearly also progressed since moving to Anfield, and his pre-season form has shown he could be ready very soon.