Medical scheduled: Liverpool star to say goodbyes today as transfer away edges closer

Liverpool players celebrate during a friendly victory over Athletic Bilbao (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez reportedly has a medical scheduled in Germany as he bids to complete his transfer to Saudi Pro League club Al Hilal.

The Uruguay international is now supposedly set to say his goodbyes to his Liverpool teammates today as he closes in on a departure from Anfield.

See the embedded post below for the latest from Ben Jacobs on this transfer saga, with the reliable journalist taking to X to post: “Breaking: Darwin Nunez has been given permission to travel to Germany for his Al-Hilal medical. He will say his goodbyes today at AXA. More to follow.”

? Breaking: Darwin Nunez has been given permission to travel to Germany for his Al-Hilal medical. He will say his goodbyes today at AXA. More to follow. pic.twitter.com/VUvLZnW70x — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) August 7, 2025

Nunez initially looked like a promising signing for Liverpool after he impressed at Benfica earlier in his career, but it’s fair to say he hasn’t really delivered.

The 26-year-old will now get the chance to revive his career in Saudi Arabia.

Darwin Nunez transfer saga – how it unfolded

Nunez was a top target for Napoli earlier in the summer, and it looked like that could be his most likely destination until it fell through late on.

It’s slightly surprising that there weren’t other suitors in Europe, but it’s possibly better for Liverpool to be able to cash in on a deal with the notoriously big-spending Saudis.

A number of big names have headed to the Saudi Pro League in recent times, including other former Liverpool players such as Roberto Firmino, Fabinho, Sadio Mane and Jordan Henderson.

Liverpool’s new-look attack

If Nunez leaves, it’s yet another change to the LFC attack after Luis Diaz was recently sold to Bayern Munich.

Hugo Ekitike has ended up joining from Eintracht Frankfurt, while Florian Wirtz is also a new addition in the attacking midfield department.

Alexander Isak has also been targeted by Liverpool, as per BBC Sport, though it remains to be seen if they’ll revive the deal after having a bid rejected by Newcastle.