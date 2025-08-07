(Photos by Maja Hitij, Michael Steele & Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Benjamin Sesko has decided on a move to Manchester United this summer.

The RB Leipzig striker has been actively courted by both the Red Devils and Newcastle.

Alexander Isak’s ongoing transfer saga, amid serious Liverpool interest, has prompted the Magpies to enter the market for a top striker replacement.

However, United are likewise looking to bolster an attack that now includes Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo.

Manchester United match Newcastle’s Benjamin Sesko bid

As things currently stand, Sesko is likely to become Ruben Amorim’s fourth summer transfer window signing.

This follows deals for Cunha (Wolves), Mbeumo (Brentford), and Diego Leon (Cerro Porteno).

That said, it’s important to emphasise that a deal is not yet finalised.

Representatives of United and Newcastle are currently in Leipzig for negotiations, with both clubs having offered a total package around €85m [£74.2m]. The Magpies, it should be noted, are offering a little bit more all in all.

If Manchester United and RB Leipzig can reach an agreement on the transfer side of the equation – the striker will head to Manchester.

But: Newcastle are ready and waiting to react if they get their chance!

What will Sesko bring to the Premier League?

No one at Carrington will be under any illusion that the club is signing the leading centre-forward in world football.

That said, recruiters at Old Trafford can at least guarantee Benjamin Sesko will offer a distinct upgrade on the misfiring Rasmus Hojlund.

Players Goals Minutes per goal Benjamin Sesko 21 155.14 Rasmus Hojlund 10 332.2

* Benjamin Sesko stats compared to Rasmus Hojlund (across all competitions), via Transfermarkt

Statistically speaking, the Slovenia international is simply a far more effective operator in the box when given the chance.

Intriguingly, the Bundesliga hitman registered a similar number of touches in the opposition box to Hojlund in 2024/25. Despite that, Sesko almost doubled his Manchester United counterpart’s goal conversion rate.

There’s still clearly work to do to get the Leipzig striker up to speed in the Premier League, but it looks like another potentially astute purchase for the Red Devils.

If, of course, they can get the deal over the line!

Benjamin Sesko can be the next big thing in England

Benjamin Sesko’s teammates at Leipzig rate him very, very highly; they say he’s even better than Erling Haaland. Notably, both played together in Salzburg, having signed for the Austrian Red Bull subsidiary in 2019.

At 22 years old, he’s very young, he has great technical ability, and he’s fast. He showcased several impressive attributes during a 3-3 draw with Bayern Munich in May this year when he lobbed Jonas Urbig in the opening 11 minutes!

This is why nobody thought Sesko would stay at Leipzig beyond the summer window. He’s already considered too big for the club.

It will be a hard decision for Newcastle to take, but the player ultimately prefers a move to United at the moment due to the club’s big history. The Leipzig star believes he can win titles in Manchester.

The clubs still have to talk. If everything goes to plan, Benjamin Sesko will be a United player ahead of the 2025/26 season.