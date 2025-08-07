Alan Shearer and Benjamin Sesko (Photo by Stu Forster, Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer has named two potential alternatives the Magpies could sign after missing out on RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko.

Newcastle had been one of the clubs in the mix to sign Sesko this summer, but it now appears that Manchester United are closing in on a deal for the Slovenia international, according to the Athletic.

Sesko is a top young centre-forward who would have been an ideal long-term replacement for Alexander Isak amid doubts over his future at St James’ Park.

However, there are also some other decent options who could be on the market this summer, with Shearer suggesting two alternatives.

Newcastle to move for Yoane Wissa or Ollie Watkins?

Speaking to Betfair, as quoted by the Daily Mirror, Shearer named Yoane Wissa and Ollie Watkins as two other top strikers Newcastle could look at.

“The Wissa situation sounds very similar to the Isak situation where they’re both pushing for a move to get what they want,” the former England international said.

“Ollie Watkins has been heavily linked with other clubs – Man United being one of them. Whether a deal between Newcastle and Aston Villa could be done, I don’t know.

“I am an admirer of Ollie, but I suspect the Aston Villa fans and the manager won’t appreciate me and other people talking about their centre-forward going to different clubs.”

Newcastle’s summer so far

NUFC fans will likely have mixed feelings about their club’s summer transfer window so far.

Anthony Elanga has joined from Nottingham Forest in what looks like a superb deal, but apart from that it’s been a little quiet at St James’ Park.

Eddie Howe will surely be frustrated not to have been able to bring in more new additions, and missing out on someone like Sesko is certainly a big blow.

Losing Isak would also be hugely detrimental to this long-term project, which had been progressing really well up to now.