‘Anything can happen’ – Newcastle United given hope of completing striker signing

Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson’s future at Stamford Bridge is hanging in the balance, with growing speculation surrounding a potential move away from the club this summer.

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, Jackson remains a player of interest to Newcastle United, who are monitoring the situation closely amid uncertainty over their striker options following Benjamin Sesko’s decision to join Manchester United.

Eddie Howe and his team’s transfer plans have taken a huge hit after Sesko’s decision to join Man United this summer.

The Magpies were actively chasing the Bundesliga striker but it appears like now they have to accept defeat in the race to sign Slovenia.

Newcastle United are interested in Nicolas Jackson

Howe and his recruitment team have now shifted their focus on other targets and Chelsea’s Jackson is one of the players on their radar, along with Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins and Brentford attacker Yoane Wissa.

Speaking on the situation, Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca offered a telling update on the 24-year-old Senegal international, hinting that the door may be open for a possible exit.

He said, as reported by Jacobs:

“Nico is okay. When the window is open, anything can happen. This includes Nico’s situation. At the moment, two new strikers have arrived. So we will see.”

It is clear that Jackson has no future at Stamford Bridge

Maresca’s comments refer to the arrivals of Joao Pedro and Liam Delap, both of whom are expected to feature centrally under the Blues boss.

The additions place Jackson in a potentially crowded attacking department, especially with Chelsea’s preference for a more versatile and structured forward line under Maresca.

With the Blues now shifting their attacking approach and Jackson’s playing time potentially threatened, a departure cannot be ruled out.

Newcastle United are keeping close tabs on developments. With Alexander Isak linked with Liverpool and uncertainty surrounding his long term future at St. James’ Park, Maresca’s comments come as a pleasant surprise for them considering their interest in Jackson.

