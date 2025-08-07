Sources: Arsenal were offered another Chelsea player, transfer to Villa or Newcastle now looking most likely

Nicolas Jackson and Pedro Neto of Chelsea (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

Arsenal were among the clubs offered the chance to sign Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson as he looks likely to leave Stamford Bridge this summer.

Well-connected sources in the industry have informed CaughtOffside that Jackson looks likely to leave Chelsea in the coming weeks, with plenty of interest emerging.

It seems Arsenal turned the player down after being offered the chance of a deal, with the Gunners instead focusing on bringing in Viktor Gyokeres as their new striker this summer.

Newcastle and Aston Villa are now understood to be showing the strongest interest in Jackson, though the Senegal international won’t come cheap.

Nicolas Jackson to cost around £60m as three clubs interested

Chelsea had initially valued Jackson at around £80m, but sources have suggested the Blues would accept a more realistic fee in the region of £60m.

Manchester United also considered Jackson at one point in the summer, but found him too expensive, with a swap involving Alejandro Garnacho explored, but never advancing to anything concrete.

Now one source has insisted: “Villa are among the clubs most keen on Jackson. Unai Emery is eager to work with him again after their time together at Villarreal.”

However, another source clarified that player sales may be required first for Villa to be able to afford the 24-year-old.

Multiple sources also confirmed “informal talks” between Newcastle and Jackson’s representatives as the Magpies look for potential replacements for Alexander Isak if he ends up leaving this summer.

CaughtOffside have also been told that Juventus are also keeping themselves informed of Jackson’s situation as they first look to sell Dusan Vlahovic.

Chelsea to sell Jackson and others after busy summer

Chelsea need to make some sales after a busy summer bringing in Joao Pedro, Jamie Gittens, Liam Delap, Estevao Willian and Jorrel Hato, while more signings like Xavi Simons are still expected to follow.

Jackson is an obvious candidate to be sold, but it seems Arsenal weren’t as keen on him as they were on two other Chelsea cast-offs in the form of Noni Madueke and Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Others who are also likely to be moved on are Christopher Nkunku, Carney Chukwuemeka and Raheem Sterling, while Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall’s move to Everton was confirmed yesterday.

Joao Felix is another big name who’s been sold, while CFC declined the chance to sign Jadon Sancho permanently after his loan move from Man Utd last season.