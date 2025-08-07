Not Isak: Liverpool to make concrete move for attacker who could cost more than €100m

(Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)

Liverpool are preparing to launch a blockbuster offer for a Paris Saint-Germain star as they step up their summer transfer activity following a major setback in their pursuit of Newcastle United’s Alexander Isak.

According to journalist Sacha Tavolieri, the Merseyside giants are ready to submit a formal bid for Bradley Barcola that is expected to exceed €100 million, a clear signal of intent from the Premier League champions.

Barcola has long been admired by the Anfield hierarchy, but Liverpool had initially prioritised a marquee move for Newcastle United’s Isak.

Liverpool to make Bradley Barcola move after Isak setback

The Reds launched a blockbuster offer for the Swedish international last week, only to see it firmly rejected by the Magpies, who insist the forward is not for sale this summer. Newcastle view Isak as untouchable unless a truly irresistible bid is made, and even then, their stance remains reluctant.

That rejection has prompted a quick pivot at Anfield. Liverpool are now determined to reinforce their frontline with another attacker.

Following the sales of Luis Diaz and the impending departure of Darwin Nunez, Arne Slot is looking to add more depth to his attacking force.

As reported by Fabrizio Romano, Champions League winners PSG have no intention of letting Barcola leave the club this summer.

The French club’s hierarchy have decided to offer the young attacker a new deal this summer and they are ready to reject Liverpool’s advances for the player.

Arne Slot wants more attacking players in the squad

Barcola is seen as one of the brightest young talents in French football, and Liverpool view him as a player who can help shape the club’s next attacking era.

The Premier League champions have had an ambitious summer transfer window with Slot signing the likes of Hugo Ekitike, Florian Wirtz, Milos Kerkez and Jeremie Frimpong.

They plan to continue their spending spree and Barcola is the player currently on their radar.

It remains to be seen how much the Reds will offer for the young attacker and whether it is enough for PSG to come to the negotiation table.

